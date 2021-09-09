http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uX_809ZE14I/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) contrasted the Biden administration’s handling of Republicans in Congress with their handling of the Taliban by stating the administration doesn’t have deadlines with Republican senators, but were willing to “listen to the Taliban about an artificial deadline.”

Donalds said, “We never should have left Americans behind. We never should have left green card holders behind. We never should have left our interpreters and people who helped us on the ground behind. We should have stayed until the job was done. This administration can’t make deadlines with GOP senators, but they’re going to listen to the Taliban about an artificial deadline. This is insane.”

