https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greg-kellys-reaction-to-biden-speech/
I’m trying to Watch the Speech but one of my “chums” took his Anger at Joe Biden out on the TV. It’s not Samsung’s Fault!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eOelRw3d0Y
— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) September 9, 2021
Shut up JOE ! I just checked with my LAWYERS. The government DOESN’T HAVE THE AUTHORITY to FORCE the vaccine on ANYONE. See you in Court “tough guy” !!! PS: don’t think this makes us forget Afghanistan either pic.twitter.com/7KgF452j1S
— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) September 9, 2021