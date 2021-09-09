https://www.oann.com/grubhub-doordash-uber-eats-sue-new-york-city-over-fee-caps-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=grubhub-doordash-uber-eats-sue-new-york-city-over-fee-caps-wsj



FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

September 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc, Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a law permanently capping commissions the apps can charge restaurants to use their services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday https://on.wsj.com/2YJtTNd.

The three food-delivery companies filed the suit in federal court in New York late on Thursday, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

