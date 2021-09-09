https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/he-is-turning-the-damn-car-around-msnbc-analyst-enjoyed-the-angry-dad-vibes-from-president-bidens-coronavirus-speech/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden on Thursday drove an even deeper wedge between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, saying the vaccinated have been very patient, but their patience with the unvaccinated is wearing thin.

The New York Times’ Paul Krugman declared today the day Biden became president:

And MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller said he was enjoying “the angry dad vibes” from Biden.

We were getting more senile grandfather vibes, but whatever.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...