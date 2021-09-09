https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/he-is-turning-the-damn-car-around-msnbc-analyst-enjoyed-the-angry-dad-vibes-from-president-bidens-coronavirus-speech/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden on Thursday drove an even deeper wedge between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, saying the vaccinated have been very patient, but their patience with the unvaccinated is wearing thin.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” ⁦@POTUS⁩ says to people who are not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/muuuroVAgU — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 9, 2021

Newest threat from Joe Biden: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

The New York Times’ Paul Krugman declared today the day Biden became president:

Today, Joe Biden became president. OK, he already was. But this is huge — a dramatic assertion of his right and duty to protect the American people from harm 1/ https://t.co/xjul6IZ2dw — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 9, 2021

I don’t know how it will play politically; I don’t even know how the news media will cover it, whether they’ll de facto take the side of the irresponsible minority. But Biden needed to be bold, and he has surpassed expectations 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 9, 2021

And MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller said he was enjoying “the angry dad vibes” from Biden.

Enjoying the angry dad vibes from this Biden speech. He is turning the damn car around. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 9, 2021

Can he turn “the damn car around” and pick up those Americans he left in Afghanistan? https://t.co/7KnJQ0QTuK — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) September 9, 2021

He’s not our father. And turning him into a father figure is creepy cult shit. https://t.co/cowZM9C6Ib — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 9, 2021

Turning the President into a god-emperor-dad-therapist is the creepiest aspect of modern progressives. https://t.co/NTSL3dMLJH — Miles, australis peregrinus (@IVMiles) September 9, 2021

Never want to hear you complain about authoritarianism. You love it. https://t.co/F0AHbV0LXr — RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2021

This is not angry dad vibes.

No wonder you all love tyrants https://t.co/adwRcJng7k — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) September 9, 2021

Note the totalitarians. Note that they would be horrified if Trump did this. https://t.co/qTRU7SpOw8 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) September 9, 2021

tell me you have daddy issues without telling me you have daddy issues https://t.co/Hcot6p3Egu — Laura (@laurakbarr) September 9, 2021

I already had one father. I don’t look to the government for another. https://t.co/k2hvgFJ5Fv — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 9, 2021

The left is such an odd place. https://t.co/DwkjeW9nEw — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 9, 2021

Imagine being such a bitch that you would cheer this framing on. https://t.co/TSzbyERF2N — Brandon (@BrandonBohning) September 9, 2021

There’s something wrong with a person who wants to view their governmental leaders as parents. Matthew may want to take note that we fought a war some years back because we didn’t want a “dad” in charge anymore. https://t.co/yEwXxY3TAS — Jon (@faroutmadman) September 9, 2021

The West Wing types need serious help. https://t.co/VedxaTvrbc — Gordon Gartrelle (@mrgartrelle) September 9, 2021

This is quite excellent in its absolute transparency: “You’re all children who need an adult to do your thinking for you. Fortunately, President Daddy is here to take care of you.” This is the exact opposite of everything the American experiment was all about. https://t.co/1O5gORMbQX — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 9, 2021

The president is my Dad, says grown man. https://t.co/at3mcgEWnT — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 9, 2021

When you’re a grown adult and your real dad growls he’s turning the car around, this is your reaction. This is no different. https://t.co/iplEIX4bXO pic.twitter.com/gxAKKod4ty — John Bartle (@johnbartle) September 9, 2021

Why is it that all statists seem to have a parent fetish? https://t.co/oN0fjW2Mko — Scott Bullock (@ScottTheBullock) September 9, 2021

You people keep disappointing Joe Biden and MSNBC https://t.co/Pzhle0MTc6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2021

We were getting more senile grandfather vibes, but whatever.

Related:

DUH: President Biden explains that his vaccine mandate ‘is not about freedom or personal choice’; ‘Our patience is wearing thin’ https://t.co/Yrmp6VHERG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

