https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/howard-stern-has-turned-into-a-nazi/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Howard Stern — “When are we going to stop putting up with the idiot’s in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get Vaccinated. F them, f their freedom. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

The hyenas of the View were very excited by his comments