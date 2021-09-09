https://nationalfile.com/hundreds-of-headless-goat-carcasses-reportedly-dumped-into-georgia-river-investigators-suspect-satanic-santeria-rituals/

A local Georgia news outlet has been investigating reports of “hundreds” of headless goat carcasses seen floating in the Chattahoochee River.

According to WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, someone has been dumping “hundreds of decapitated goats” into the river for years. “Lately it’s become a lot more frequent.”

WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News reported on their investigation into several headless goat carcasses seen floating in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia. Channel 2 reporter Dave Huddleston paired up with Jason Ulseth, who works for the environmental group the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is investigating headless goats found floating in the Chattahoochee River. Someone has dumped hundreds of decapitated goats over the past few years.

The two traveled along the river when they noticed the decapitated carcass of a goat floating in the water near the Interstate 20 bridge on the border of Fulton County and Cobb County. “There’s a goat,” said Ulseth.

In the video of the report, the two encounter multiple goat carcasses as they cruise up the river. “Lately it’s become a lot more frequent, and on Friday we were out here and saw 30 of them floating down the river,” Ulseth said. (READ MORE: New Jersey Doctor Accused Of Sacrificing Animals For Satanic ‘Santeria’ Witchcraft Rituals)

A witness provided cell phone video footage of the goats being dumped into the river from a I-20 bridge. The video shows the carcasses splashing into the river after being dumped off the bridge, however it is unclear who was behind it. “He actually hears the body splashing down, not only in the middle of the night, but he told me he hears them in the middle of the day,” Ulseth said.

“These goats have to be coming from somewhere, but we haven’t been able to determine who’s buying the goats, who’s providing the goats or actually how they are making their way here in the river,” said Ulseth.

It is now believed that the situation stems from satanic Santeria ritual blood sacrifices.

In 2019, Channel 2 Action News did a story about people leaving dead chickens, goats’ heads and coconuts near railroad tracks in metro Atlanta. It turns out it was part of a religious ceremony for the followers of Santeria, a religion that mixes West African culture with Cuban Catholicism. Channel 2 talked to a Shango priest in 2019, who explained the significance of the goats. “We use a he goat as also a victory. Then we use she goat for the baby, for the for also for the blessing. That is the significance of all these animals that we use,”Akinton Shingods Anjoula said.

The local news outlet had reached out to law enforcement for answers, but the Georgia State Patrol and Fulton County Police told them they didn’t have any reports about the headless goats. They are currently waiting for an open records request from Cobb County Police.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve seen a couple hundred, but never more than 20 to 30 at one given time like we’ve started to see here lately,” Ulseth said. “This is drinking water for 5 million people, and we all have to do our part to take care of it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

