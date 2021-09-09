https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-will-not-comply-social-media-erupts-over-biden-vaccine-mandate-speech

Social media erupted Thursday following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will be mandating vaccination, testing, and mask requirements for not just federal employees, but many private businesses, too.

“Companies with at least 100 employees must require their employees get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests under a new Biden administration plan to combat the coronavirus and encourage vaccination,” The Daily Wire reported. “President Joe Biden is scheduled to outline a revamped federal strategy to address COVID-19 that includes far more invasive regulations and restrictions than the federal government has put in place to date. Part of Biden’s six-point plan involves cracking down on 100+ employee companies to push their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Labor Department plans to issue an emergency temporary standard in a matter of weeks “implementing the new requirement, which will cover 80 million private-sector workers. … Businesses that don’t comply can face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, [officials] said.”

The backlash online was immediate.

Daily Wire co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing took to Twitter to say he would not comply with President Biden’s dictates.

“The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate,” Boreing wrote. “We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come.” The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come @realDailyWire. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) September 9, 2021 The Blaze CEO echoed. “Yeah, I sure as s*** won’t be enforcing a vaccine mandate,” said Tyler Cardon.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the dictate “absolutely unconstitutional.”

This is absolutely unconstitutional: “The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.”https://t.co/KkDzpN5hTR — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

“Newest threat from Joe Biden: ‘We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,’” Massie posted in a follow-up tweet. “I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone.”

Newest threat from Joe Biden: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

Daily Wire podcast host and author Matt Walsh asserted, “Biden does not have the power to do what he is doing. He is not a king. He is a politician and this is still the United States of America. He must be defied. All Americans who care about their freedom should tell this decaying old tyrant to go to hell.”

Biden does not have the power to do what he is doing. He is not a king. He is a politician and this is still the United States of America. He must be defied. All Americans who care about their freedom should tell this decaying old tyrant to go to hell. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 9, 2021

“Guys there’s now precedent for injecting every federal employee with stuff,” author and journalist Michael Malice warned. “This is great.”

Guys there’s now precedent for injecting every federal employee with stuff

This is great — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 9, 2021

Libertarian Eric July wrote, “Yes, this is a hill worth dying on.”

Yes, this is a hill worth dying on — Eric July (@EricDJuly) September 9, 2021

Actress Gina Carano posted a video highlighting the slippy slope of authoritarianism.

“Two weeks to slow the spread is now ‘give us your two weeks notice,’” remarked popular Twitter account Comfortably Smug.

Two weeks to slow the spread is now “give us your two weeks notice” — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2021

Journalist Tim Pool stated bluntly, “I will not comply.”

I will not comply — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 9, 2021

Townhall managing editor Spencer Brown criticized POTUS: “After a massive usurpation of individual freedom and expansion of federal authority, Biden takes zero questions from reporters again. Indefensible.”

After a massive usurpation of individual freedom and expansion of federal authority, Biden takes zero questions from reporters again. Indefensible. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 9, 2021

