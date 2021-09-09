https://magainstitute.com/bombshell-report-nearly-one-third-of-votes-cast-in-maricopa-county-not-counted-another-18-were-phantom-votes/

So much for the Democrat demand to “count every vote.” Not only have they conveniently omitted “legitimate” from that slogan, in 2020 they failed to count nearly a third of the votes cast in Maricopa County alone!

In the bombshell audit report released yesterday, 173,104 votes (or 32.4% of all votes cast) were not included in the election totals. Most of these ballots were cast by mail. In addition to the lost votes, the audit discovered that there were an ADDITIONAL 96,389 Ghost votes (18% of votes counted). Ghost ballots are counted ballots that were cast in the name of registered voters who were either unknown to the actual residents of the registration address or who had moved prior to Election Day. Joe Biden was certified as winning Arizona by 10,457 votes.

– Advertisement –

Clearly, the Arizona election was stolen for Joe Biden. At the very least, it should never have been certified. Election fraud is a felony and those involved in perpetrating it, from Republican Governor Doug Ducey to Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on down, need to be prosecuted and a new election held.

This isn’t a political issue; this isn’t a partisan issue; this is an integrity issue. If we can’t trust the results of our elections and the integrity of our electoral system, we have no country.

– Advertisement –



