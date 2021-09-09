https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/blow-biden-admin-white-house-withdraw-nomination-gun-control-activist-lead-atf/

The White House will withdraw its nomination of radical gun control activist David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

CBS reported:

The White House will likely withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to two people familiar with the situation, amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. President Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a Senate-approved director since 2015. It’s unclear when the White House will pull Chipman’s nomination or if Mr. Biden will name a new nominee immediately.

Chipman is so radical that ATF agents urged the senate not to confirm him.

In a recent interview David Chipman labeled gun-owners “Tiger Kings” who need to hide their guns behind their “tuna and beef jerky” in their cabinets. Then he added they only need to bring out their guns if the zombies start to appear.

Donald Trump Jr. led the charge in a campaign to take Chipman out and he succeeded.

Over the summer Don Jr. called on red state Democrat senators such as Manchin (WV) and Tester (MT) to oppose Biden’s choice to lead the ATF.

Joe Biden’s leftwing ATF nominee David Chipman is an anti-2nd Amendment radical. Conservatives across the country must do everything in our power to block his nomination!!! pic.twitter.com/tfO1qbzAtu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 9, 2021

Chipman’s demise is the second Biden nominee to get taken out by a conservative campaign.

Recall, Biden’s OMB nominee Neera Tanden was forced to withdraw after conservatives hammered her for past tweets.

