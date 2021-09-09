https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/is-the-atf-houston-twitter-account-trolling-hunter-biden/

The Twitter account for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives/Houston Field Division wants *EVERYONE* to know that “Lying on an ATF form 4473 is a federal violation and can lead to severe penalties and jail time”:

Lying on an ATF form 4473 is a federal violation and can lead to severe penalties and jail time. Don’t lie and buy. pic.twitter.com/Mm3X6DAUrE — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) September 8, 2021

Oh, really? Can someone show this tweet to Hunter Biden, please:

Because this is *EXACTLY* what he was accused of doing:

So Hunter Biden lies on a 4473 and his brother’s widow/girlfriend tosses his gun in a trash can across the street from a school, before gov’t intervenes to hide it all? Joe Biden has zero right to lecture the nation on gun control. https://t.co/GNiPuWulIU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

And send a copy to President Biden, too:

At least copy @potus on this obvious subtweet to Hunter. — Eeyore (@someguymusing) September 9, 2021

But, alas, we know how this will end:

Falsifying a 4473 is punishable by ten years in prison and a six figure fine — that’s only if you’re NOT Hunter Biden. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

Hunter gets a pass:

Unless you are the son of a President But yes, since most aren’t, don’t do this https://t.co/lC6JsnpWEs — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 9, 2021

One day Dems will stop being hypocrites . . .maybe?

Look how fast so-called gun control advocates suddenly don’t care about gun laws. They can’t excuse the 4473, the storage, theft, or disposal fast enough. If you’re Hunter Biden, gun laws are irrelevant! https://t.co/RbUA0Z83Yu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

