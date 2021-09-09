https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/is-the-atf-houston-twitter-account-trolling-hunter-biden/

The Twitter account for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives/Houston Field Division wants *EVERYONE* to know that “Lying on an ATF form 4473 is a federal violation and can lead to severe penalties and jail time”:

Oh, really? Can someone show this tweet to Hunter Biden, please:

Because this is *EXACTLY* what he was accused of doing:

And send a copy to President Biden, too:

But, alas, we know how this will end:

Hunter gets a pass:

One day Dems will stop being hypocrites . . .maybe?

