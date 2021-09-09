https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-stay-tuned-were-forcing-all-private-companies-to-adopt-mandatory-vaccine-policy/

Psaki smirks in anticipation of new Vaccine mandates to be announced by Biden later today

Emerald Robinson tried to put her on the spot but all she got was Psaki’s back…