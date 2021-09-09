https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-stay-tuned-were-forcing-all-private-companies-to-adopt-mandatory-vaccine-policy/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Psaki smirks in anticipation of new Vaccine mandates to be announced by Biden later today
Emerald Robinson tried to put her on the spot but all she got was Psaki’s back…
Newsmax White House correspondent @EmeraldRobinson: “What happened to ‘my body my choice’ when it comes to vaccinations in the Biden Administration? And in 2020 Pres.-elect Biden said he would not demand vaccine mandates.” pic.twitter.com/LYUzLWXYO0
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 9, 2021