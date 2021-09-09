https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jimmy-kimmel-is-a-garbage-human/
Kimmel says unvaccinated people shouldn’t get ICU beds
“Fauci said if hospitals get anymore crowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem tough to me: Vaccinated person having a heart attack come right in, Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo, Rest In Peace.”
I give you all…Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/aYFtvkUYVH
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 8, 2021