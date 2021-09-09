https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-i-might-sue-cnn-over-ivermectin-lies/

“Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. CNN was saying I’m a distributor of misinformation. What they didn’t highlight is that I got better. They tried to make it seem like I’m doing some whacky shit that’s completely ineffective. Ivermectin works and it has been proven.”

The media are going to melt hard over this one. A few hours after testing negative Rogan was back to doing what he loves — Being outside and shooting arrows downrange.

