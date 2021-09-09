https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/judge-rules-apple-cant-keep-app-developers-asking-customer-pay-outside-source?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge on Friday ordered Apple to stop restricting app developers from directing customers to alternative ways to pay for services.

The decision by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, will now allow companies to avoid Apple’s commission of as much as 30% on some app sales, according to The New York Times.

The order in the closely watched case is considered a major setback for Apple, whose App Store revenue is a big part of its expansive profits.

The order came was part of a ruling in the case between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite that sued Apple last year over the matter.

In the ruling, the judge said Apple violated California’s laws against unfair competition. However, she ruled in favor of Apple on other counts, including that Epic breached its contract with Apple when it allowed Fortnite users to pay it directly, instead of via Apple, inside of its iPhone app last year, The Times also reports.

