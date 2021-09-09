https://neonnettle.com/news/16606-kamala-harris-heckled-by-angry-californians-during-newsom-rally-watch

Protesters surrounded the rally and heckled Harris

As Harris took the stage, the protesters got louder

Kamala Harris made an appearance at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Vote No” rally in San Leandro in an effort before the recall election next week.

A video shows a small crowd of Harris supporters.

There were also Americans angry over Afghanistan who protested against Harris.

Harris argued that the national consequences of this election could be huge if a Republican replaces him.

“You have to understand that this recall campaign is about California, and it’s about a whole lot more,” Harris said.

Harris denounced the efforts of GOP-controlled legislatures against voting and abortion rights, pointing to “what’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, and voting rights, workers’ rights. They think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was heckled for leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan as he surveyed the damage from Hurricane Ida in New Jersey.

“He will leave you behind – you guys protecting him,” one man said to the police officers assisting Biden.

“Leave no American behind!” another woman screamed.

Biden appeared to be oblivious to the hecklers.

