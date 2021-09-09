https://neonnettle.com/news/16606-kamala-harris-heckled-by-angry-californians-during-newsom-rally-watch

© press As Harris took the stage, the protesters got louder

Kamala Harris made an appearance at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Vote No” rally in San Leandro in an effort before the recall election next week.

WATCH:

The number of things that had to happen for this Gavin Newsom/Kamala Harris moment is sort of mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/K6S4HQd9zU — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 8, 2021

A video shows a small crowd of Harris supporters.

© press There were also Americans angry over Afghanistan who protested against Harris.

WATCH:

Californians rallied to protest @KamalaHarris for her involvements in #RecallNewso campaign and ignorance on the current national crisis.

You need to take care of your job before trying to “help” other lagging mates. Is she helping Newsom at all?#WeHaveAStateToSave #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/scTZ1RGMqk — Equal Rights Californians (@ECalifornians) September 8, 2021

As Harris took the stage, the protesters got louder.

WATCH:

The protest outside of Gov. Newsom’s rally only gets louder as VP Kamala Harris takes the stage pic.twitter.com/FIvdc3yYMF — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

© press Harris argued that the national consequences of this election could be huge if a Republican replaces him.

WATCH:

Protester Willy Moosayar explains why came to demonstrate at Newsom’s rally, and his message to @VP pic.twitter.com/20wWBJwIb5 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

Harris argued that the national consequences of this election could be huge if a Republican replaces him.

“You have to understand that this recall campaign is about California, and it’s about a whole lot more,” Harris said.

Harris denounced the efforts of GOP-controlled legislatures against voting and abortion rights, pointing to “what’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, and voting rights, workers’ rights. They think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was heckled for leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan as he surveyed the damage from Hurricane Ida in New Jersey.

“He will leave you behind – you guys protecting him,” one man said to the police officers assisting Biden.

“Leave no American behind!” another woman screamed.

Biden appeared to be oblivious to the hecklers.

