https://hannity.com/media-room/kamala-harris-we-will-create-jobs-for-the-people-of-southern-mexico/

Vice President Kamala Harris faced a growing backlash on social media Thursday after she claimed the Biden Administration will work to “create jobs for the people of southern Mexico.”

“We will invest in an inclusive and green development capacity and we will create jobs for the people of southern Mexico and Central America,” said Harris.

.@VP Kamala Harris at U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue: “We will invest in an inclusive and green development capacity and we will create jobs for the people of southern Mexico and Central America.” pic.twitter.com/0WBrQvref7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

The Supreme Court issued an order in August that rejected efforts to block Donald Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, ruling the federal government must re-implement the plan that was ended by Joe Biden during his first days in the White House.

“The high court’s conservative supermajority denied the Biden administration’s emergency request to continue the suspension of a federal judge’s order that requires U.S. border officials to reinstate the so-called ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ program,” reports CBS News.

“Since the current hold on the lower court judge’s ruling expires at midnight on Tuesday, the Biden administration will be legally mandated to implement the Trump-era border rule on Wednesday,” adds the outlet.

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court tells the Biden Administration to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by the Trump Admin. This halts Biden’s skirting of immigration laws & will reduce the record number of migrants entering illegally. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021

“The Department of Homeland Security respectfully disagrees with the district court’s decision and regrets that the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay,” the department said. “DHS has appealed the district court’s order and will continue to vigorously challenge it. As the appeal process continues, however, DHS will comply with the order in good faith.”

“The government must take all steps available to fully end this illegal program, including by re-terminating it with a fuller explanation,” said Omar Jadwat, the director of American Civil Liberties Union’s immigrants rights project. “What it must not do is use this decision as cover for abandoning its commitment to restore a fair asylum system.”

Watch Harris’ comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above. BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

