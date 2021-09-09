https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/lefty-actress-patricia-arquette-takes-heat-from-tolerant-liberals-for-saying-shes-disgusted-by-attempted-assault-on-larry-elder/

Plenty of conservatives are talking about — and condemning — a white, gorilla-mask-wearing woman’s attempt to assault California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder yesterday. But the media and Left have been conspicuously quiet.

This says a lot. Click on this Twitter search link of verified accounts that mention the words “gorilla” and “Larry Elder” and see if you can find any non-right leaning accounts that have tweeted about it.https://t.co/TzQWh1ddwx — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

Non-right-leaning accounts tweeting about the incident are indeed difficult to come by, but there is at least one outspoken liberal who’s willing to condemn it:

I’m actually disgusted by the lady in a gorilla mask who threw an egg at Larry Elder. I also voted NO to the recall because he would be a disaster as a Governor for California. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 9, 2021

Good for her. She should be disgusted.

Well, someone not on the right is speaking up! Kudos to @PattyArquette! https://t.co/vEtZ0qQgmj — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

Thank you https://t.co/IIEhmvCjqz — Drew Shirley Speaks (@DrewShirleySpx) September 9, 2021

Just when i was beginning to lose faith in our world a liberal actually decries OVERT racism against a black conservative. Its a start… pic.twitter.com/9bn9GvushV — Mikey Meatcake 🥩🔥 (@Mikeythebiggest) September 9, 2021

Thank you for saying this. I was starting to lose faith at not seeing any Independents or Democrats calling this out. — Momma Dukes Conley (@Bsconley) September 9, 2021

Everyone should be disgusted.

Thank you. Important to maintain integrity while we are standing up to those without it. — PK Read (@paula_read) September 9, 2021

THAT is class!! We can disagree about everything but when it comes to violence and prejudice, we should ALL stand against it no matter the political party. — Jackie (@kyliesmom85) September 9, 2021

Unfortunately, some people are evidently literally incapable of condemning violence without making excuses for it:

I’m so tired of this relentless vitriol and hateful acts that the GOP unapologetically unleashed and normalized. They have brought at the worst in all of us. And there’s it’s only going to get worse. — Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) September 9, 2021

Yeah, violence is never the answer. I don’t know her deal, but that’s criminal. But lets face it Elder is no friend to Women, Elderly, Poor, Homeless, etc., so going to Venice was going to be confrontational and stupid. — CC (@PlanetCarol) September 9, 2021

“Larry Elder’s skirt was too short.”

Hurling an egg is no different than hurling lies. Lies do more damage. — Lou Gargano (@lexlugar2) September 9, 2021

Disgusted? I applaud her we need more show of disgust against Larry elder and the recall — Michelle Mathisen (@dreamrsldy) September 9, 2021

It’s a reiteration of “don’t fight hate with hate.” Larry Elder called himself the black face of white supremacy. His rhetoric and belief system are inherently violent. Marginalized people oppressed by such violence have every right to defend themselves how they see fit. — TwoPartyCorruption (@2PrtyCorruption) September 9, 2021

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

I don’t know a single liberal activist who would wear a racist mask. But I do know there is no low too low for the GOP. — Heidi Cuda (@Heidi_Cuda) September 9, 2021

I think it was a set up by Andy ngo — Ⓥℝ🄰✍️📣 (@ReplicantX6) September 9, 2021

She was the wife of a proud boy, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it. — Tomas L (@napa2157) September 9, 2021

Justifying racism and violence to own the cons.

I’m disgusted that she MISSED! — Bryan Scott (@BryanSc75616342) September 9, 2021

Gross.

