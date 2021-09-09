https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/lefty-actress-patricia-arquette-takes-heat-from-tolerant-liberals-for-saying-shes-disgusted-by-attempted-assault-on-larry-elder/

Plenty of conservatives are talking about — and condemning — a white, gorilla-mask-wearing woman’s attempt to assault California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder yesterday. But the media and Left have been conspicuously quiet.

Non-right-leaning accounts tweeting about the incident are indeed difficult to come by, but there is at least one outspoken liberal who’s willing to condemn it:

Good for her. She should be disgusted.

Everyone should be disgusted.

Unfortunately, some people are evidently literally incapable of condemning violence without making excuses for it:

“Larry Elder’s skirt was too short.”

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Justifying racism and violence to own the cons.

Gross.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...