A white woman wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at California Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Larry Elder yesterday, because tolerance.

Here’s a psychotic lunatic in a gorilla mask throwing an egg at @larryelder then punching a security officer. Perhaps Newsom’s surrogates and the mainstream media calling Larry a black white supremacist isn’t a good idea? pic.twitter.com/6Yp7FYFH9a — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 8, 2021

Perhaps it isn’t a good idea.

A blatant racist wearing a gorilla mask attacked @larryelder these people are completely unhinged. Thanks @latimes look what you have done. https://t.co/vHu43rDJMB — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) September 8, 2021

It’s rather shameful how committed the LA Times is to running hit piece after hit piece against @LarryElder, the latest basically claiming he’s not black enough or a sell-out to the black community. They’re not offering editorials masquerading as news.https://t.co/CNdVfDCwTG — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 9, 2021

The L.A. Times does seem to have egged (no pun intended) this sort of racist antipathy toward Elder on.

And the mainstream media are effectively doing the same thing by largely ignoring the story.

So is everyone OK with the fact that a heckler wore a gorilla mask while throwing a raw egg at a black Republican gubernatorial candidate or nah? — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 9, 2021

We’re certainly not OK with it. We can’t say the same for many of our media betters, unfortunately, who despite their purported commitment to the news can’t seem to find much room for this particular story.

So far, the only @nytimes mention of the gorilla-mask-wearing-egg-thrower who went after Larry Elder is in paragraph 14 of a piece entitled “The vice president pushed back against the effort to recall Newsom in the Bay Area.”https://t.co/L9OwaaY9Dh pic.twitter.com/PWWoUBc7Ip — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

This is one more mention than the @washingtonpost which does not appear to have mentioned it at all yet. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

And @CNN is also silent on it. But it’s not like they haven’t covered Larry Elder recently… pic.twitter.com/123UUhQgQn — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

Honestly, I almost respect @CNN and @washingtonpost for completely ignoring the story. Maybe they argue it might have been staged or the woman was mentally ill. The @NYTimes just buries it in graf 14 of a story about “the vice president”! https://t.co/GHTXHBRBzS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

Here’s the story the New York Times used to bury it:

At least they mentioned it somewhere, right?

And to be fair, CNN hasn’t completely ignored it:

Needless to say, if a prominent black Democrat like Rep. Clyburn were campaigning & a Trump fan wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at him, the story would receive nonstop coverage on CNN/MSNBC. When it happens to a black Republican? So far just a single 5 second mention on CNN pic.twitter.com/WoMZASV4tO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

Five whole seconds? Well, that’s five more seconds than what we expected, so kudos, CNN!

Honestly, this is legitimately pathetic. Is there any doubt whatsoever that if Larry Elder were a Democrat, the attempted assault on him by a crazy white person in a gorilla mask would merit wall-to-wall MSM coverage?

This insane racist incident is basically getting buried because it happened to a Republican. https://t.co/ZANEk2QD17 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 9, 2021

Violent white thugs including a woman in a *gorilla mask* attack a black candidate & race-obsessed media is uninterested. https://t.co/0jdLpECjF4 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 9, 2021

Beginning to think these guys don’t actually care about racism all that much. https://t.co/DFkT4fQNEb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2021

Beginning to think you may be onto something, Steeze.

Racism only matters when it can be used in service of the leftist agenda. https://t.co/4cdftgH6CF — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 9, 2021

