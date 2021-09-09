https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/lincoln-project-co-founder-says-rand-paul-is-preparing-to-fellate-a-wall-full-of-guns/

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen responded to this photo of Rand Paul looking at some guns with, “I’m not saying I agree with Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m saying I understand”:

So, a felony assault on a politician you disagree with is okay now?

And when criticized for his tweet, Galen added “I’m not the guy preparing to fellate a wall full of guns”:

Well, it’s no so weird really:

Maybe he should sit this one out?

Yep:

