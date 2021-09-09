https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/lincoln-project-co-founder-says-rand-paul-is-preparing-to-fellate-a-wall-full-of-guns/

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen responded to this photo of Rand Paul looking at some guns with, “I’m not saying I agree with Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m saying I understand”:

I’m not saying I agree with Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m saying I understand. https://t.co/E8rzDrsaQu — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 9, 2021

So, a felony assault on a politician you disagree with is okay now?

Amazing. These are the “restore norms” guys. High-fiving assault on their political adversaries. https://t.co/WtVU8ChaKd — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

And when criticized for his tweet, Galen added “I’m not the guy preparing to fellate a wall full of guns”:

I’m not the guy preparing to fellate a wall full of guns https://t.co/isLimeSDQX — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 9, 2021

Well, it’s no so weird really:

It remains incredibly weird that we live in a media environment that is terrified of political violence, but has shoulder-shrugged (or at times laughed at) both the Rand Paul assault and the Republican Congressional baseball shooting. https://t.co/WtVU8ChaKd — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

Maybe he should sit this one out?

You covered for a pedophile https://t.co/eiU4K77HuG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 9, 2021

This guy enabled pedophiles and he thinks he can speak with any moral authority. Would be hilarious if it wasn’t so disgraceful. https://t.co/XhwUyRtmWa — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 9, 2021

Paul’s neighbor was charged with felony assault. You covered up for a sexual predator. Deviants tend to understand one another. https://t.co/ZGsKNRL7Ii — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 9, 2021

Yep:

I’m not saying that Reed Galen is encouraging political violence. I’m saying that Reed Galen is certainly excusing political violence. https://t.co/WSVo0v9WD9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2021

