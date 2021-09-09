https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/los-angeles-school-district-mandates-covid-vaccines-children-12/

Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a measure on Thursday mandating Covid jabs for all students 12 and up.

“The science is clear — vaccinations are an essential part of protection against COVID-19,” Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in a statement following the vote. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and requiring eligible students to be vaccinated is the strongest way to protect our school community.”

Students will have to upload proof of vaccination to the school district’s “Daily Pass” system by January 10 unless they have an exemption.

ABC News reported:

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible students. The vote is a landmark move for the nation’s second-largest district, which has over 600,000 students and operates 1,200 schools in the LA area. All students ages 12 and up will be required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10, 2022, unless they have a “medical or other exemption,” the school district said.

Covid vaccines are causing heart inflammation in young adults and adolescents.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer gene therapy jabs for children as young as 12 in June and now there are reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in teens.

The reports of myocarditis in teens is more common in males and typically occurs after the second dose of the jab.

Vaccine advisors to the CDC are now saying there are a “higher-than-expected” number of cases of heart problems in young adults following Covid vaccination.

