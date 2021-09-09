http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wTxuJgfjutc/

After a woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg at Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder on Wednesday, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva cited “woke privilege” as the reason politicians have not yet labeled it a “hate crime.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Villanueva said woke white people have free reign to carry out racist attacks without being charged with a “hate crime.”

“QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime? ANSWER: Because ‘woke privilege’ means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist. Where is the outrage from our politicians?” he tweeted.

In a video that went viral Wednesday, Larry Elder and members of his campaign were seen walking through a neighborhood in Venice as a woman activist in a gorilla mask threw an egg at him from behind. The egg narrowly missed Elder only by a few inches.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder‘s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. Here’s the raw (pun intended)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who stands to lose his seat in the recall on September 14, has yet to condemn the political violence committed against Elder. In a tweet Wednesday evening, Elder vowed to “save California” and refused to let himself be intimidated.

“Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California,” he tweeted.

Conservative pundits on Twitter noted that the establishment media apparatus would be abuzz with accusations of racism if Larry Elder were a Democrat being egged by a Republican wearing a gorilla mask:

