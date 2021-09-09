https://www.theblaze.com/news/there-is-no-religious-exemption-to-los-angeles-unified-school-district-student-vaccine-mandate

The Los Angeles Unified School District is mandating that all students eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 must do so.

Students age 12 and older must get vaccinated and it does not appear that there will be a religious exemption available.

“All students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are required to be vaccinated, excluding those with qualified exemptions or conditional admissions,” according to the district. “A qualified exemption includes a medical exemption. Students may be conditionally admitted if they are in one of these groups: foster youth, homeless, migrant, military family, or has an IEP. State law does not recognize religious or personal belief exemptions for student immunizations.”

While the Pfizer vaccine is currently available to children age 12 and older, the Food and Drug Administration has only issued full approval for using that vaccine in individuals 16 and older. The other two vaccines available in the U.S. are not yet authorized for use in individuals younger than 18.

“Currently, students must receive the Pfizer vaccine if they are under the age of 18. Students 18 and older can receive Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines to meet the requirement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older. Approval for youths ages 12-15 is expected to follow soon,” the school district noted.

Proof of a student’s vaccination will need to be uploaded to Los Angeles Unified’s Daily Pass, according to the district.

“In order to reduce transmission and ensure students can remain on campus in the safest possible environment and receive the best education possible, Los Angeles Unified is now requiring all students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination to be fully vaccinated by Monday, January 10, 2022, unless they have a qualified exemption. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded to the Daily Pass,” the district said, regarding the student vaccination mandate.

“All students who are 12 years of age and older and are part of in-person extracurricular programs must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than October 3, 2021 and their second dose by no later than October 31, 2021. All students who are 12 years of age and older must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than November 21, 2021 and their second dose by no later than December 19, 2021. All other students must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose by no later than 8 weeks after their 12th birthday,” the district stated.

