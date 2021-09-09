https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/map-of-states-that-wont-comply/

Updated list of states that are suing Biden — Alaska, West Virginia, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona.

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.

It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do.

Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights.

As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.

— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 9, 2021