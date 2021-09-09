https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/map-of-states-that-wont-comply/
Updated list of states that are suing Biden — Alaska, West Virginia, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona.
The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021
It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do.
Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights.
As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 9, 2021
Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.
I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.
Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021
Newest threat from Joe Biden:
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”
I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021
State AGs, including WV, will not tolerate such blatant & illegal federal overreach from @POTUS.
Buckle up America— our President is the opposite of a unifier in chief.
Looking forward to seeing more details about Biden’s wild vaccine proposal. We’ll protect WV & America.
— Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 10, 2021