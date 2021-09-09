https://thehill.com/homenews/media/571581-mary-trump-uncle-will-be-too-busy-with-depositions-to-stay-politically

Mary TrumpMary TrumpMary Trump doesn’t see her cousins connecting with GOP Mary Trump: My uncle ‘revealed the Republican Party to be what it is’ Mary Trump: Ivanka ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to father than Weisselberg MORE, former President TrumpDonald TrumpDoes Pence really call his wife ‘mother’? Aide says it’s ‘a myth that drives me crazy’ Boxing legend De La Hoya out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19 Elder warns of ‘shenanigans’ in California recall election MORE’s niece, says her uncle will be “too busy” with depositions to stay politically involved in an interview on “The Carlos Watson Show” on Thursday.

“He’s involved, at the moment, in at least three major lawsuits, one of which is mine, and at least three criminal investigations,” Mary Trump told Watson, the co-founder and CEO of OZY.

“There’s a possibility that he’s going to be too busy defending himself in court or too busy giving depositions to stay engaged politically,” she added.

Mary Trump sued her uncle and other family members in 2020 over allegations they committed fraud to take away her interest in the family’s business.

The former president has not announced his future political plans, though his potential 2024 presidential run has been hanging over the Republican party since he lost the 2020 election.

“It won’t be maybe for a little while,” Trump said of when he will make up his mind. “You know, a lot of people would like to see a decision immediately, but perhaps there’s also a big group, including maybe myself, that would like to see it after the midterms.”

Mary said Trump is in “less good shape than President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration readies lawsuit over Texas abortion law: Report Police expect Capitol fencing reinstalled for Sept. 18 rally Elder warns of ‘shenanigans’ in California recall election MORE” and has no “real marketable skills.”

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle and the Republican party, telling Watson the Republican party has failed to separate itself from Trump.

When Watson asked Mary Trump what she would do if she saw her uncle, she said she “feels so much rage” toward the former president and would “do my best to not make it a physical confrontation.”

“I would be really hard-pressed not to tell him I think he is just a total failure and loser,” she added.

