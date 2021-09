https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/maskless-nancy-pelosi-pictured-hanging-george-soros-son-past-weekend/

Birds of a feather.

Nancy Pelosi was hanging out with the Soros family this past weekend, George and son Alexander.

Of course, masks were optional. They did not expect any photo ops for the plebes.

Maybe they were celebrating the collapse of US superpower status following Biden’s Afghanistan debacle?

Via The Storm Has Arrived.

