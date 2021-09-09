http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JCTJBzBsxa8/

The Matrix Resurrections dropped its first trailer Thursday morning, and the tease was eye-popping with astonishing visuals that fans have come to expect from the beloved sci-fi franchise.

The first look at the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. installment continued the story of Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) seemingly once again trapped inside the simulated reality controlled by machines. The preview sets up that Anderson, aka Neo does not seem to remember his past or who he is, while he discusses his dreams with a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. Neo and Trinity apparently do not know each other — yet.

The three-minute trailer is perfectly stirred with Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.”

Within an hour of being posted, the trailer had nearly one million views on YouTube alone.

Footage of the new film produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski was first shown at CinemaCon where it blew the doors off the industry trade show.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (returning to the franchise) along with series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Watch the first trailer below.







