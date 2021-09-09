https://justthenews.com/government/security/never-forgotten-indelible-images-911?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Though 20 years past, the images of the 9/11 terror attacks are seared into America’s memory. Here’s a slide show from Just the News — compliments of Getty Images — so that we never forget.
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image