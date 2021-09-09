https://noqreport.com/2021/09/09/new-york-man-behind-business-rebellion-against-vaccine-mandates-its-just-pro-freedom-politicians-have-to-tread-very-lightly/

A video has gone viral of businesses in New York City rebelling against Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate, putting up posters declaring all customers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, are welcome.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio enforced a vaccine mandate on everyone above the age of 12 in the city last month, in that to get into restaurants or bars, gyms, and other indoor entertainment areas, customers must show that they have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, despite this being dubbed the “Key to NYC,” many people have rebelled against it. Following mass protests on the streets from consumers , businesses in the city have now started to join in too. Arijan Hasanaj , a New York resident, began handing out posters to a number of local businesses, with an anti-vaccine message on them, after seeing them displayed in Rocco’s Pastry in Manhattan. “We do not discriminate against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated,” the posters read. “All customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment. #StandTogether.” Hasanaj filmed him putting up the posters, the video of which then went viral on TikTok, and across other […]