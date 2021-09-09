https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/09/no-champion-of-women-allie-beth-stuckey-pulls-zero-punches-dropping-aoc-for-minimizing-who-women-really-are/

It’s been a while since this editor wrote about AOC (knowing the country has been dumber than her tweets is incredibly depressing but we digress) so thought we’d take a break from writing about how much Biden sucks and cover one of her more ridiculous tweets.

The party of ‘women’ seems more than OK with erasing women …

Uterus holders?

Really?

Devalue.

Minimize.

Yup.

Something like that.

Allie Beth Stuckey’s response is perfection:

Do not call yourself a champion of women if you can’t even define one.

BOOM.

Boom. Bam.

It all works.

Good point.

Twitter hates it when people point out the differences between men and women.

Right?

If you don’t buy into the latest insanity YOU’RE the problem.

We are living in such a stupid time.

Amen.

***

Related:

So it BEGINS: Joe Biden will prove himself the authoritarian the Left always accused Trump of being by signing EO (and other COVID stuff)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...