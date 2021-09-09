https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/09/no-champion-of-women-allie-beth-stuckey-pulls-zero-punches-dropping-aoc-for-minimizing-who-women-really-are/

It’s been a while since this editor wrote about AOC (knowing the country has been dumber than her tweets is incredibly depressing but we digress) so thought we’d take a break from writing about how much Biden sucks and cover one of her more ridiculous tweets.

The party of ‘women’ seems more than OK with erasing women …

Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate. Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy. GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders. pic.twitter.com/BJovcw1qPa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Uterus holders?

Really?

Way to devalue women. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 8, 2021

Devalue.

Minimize.

Yup.

Something like that.

I’m a woman. You are SICK. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 8, 2021

From the woman who claimed the world was definitely ending in 12 years just 2 years ago… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 8, 2021

So . . . women. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 9, 2021

Allie Beth Stuckey’s response is perfection:

Only women have uteruses. Only women have periods. Only women can give birth. Women can do many wonderful things, but mothering is the most unique and spectacular of them. Do not call yourself a champion of women if you can’t even define one. https://t.co/JgnWgeSDJx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 8, 2021

Do not call yourself a champion of women if you can’t even define one.

BOOM.

Boom. Bam.

It all works.

I fully expect the Twitter overlords to give you a temporary ban by tonight. Brace for impact!! — 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗸 (@pixelprotectors) September 8, 2021

Good point.

Twitter hates it when people point out the differences between men and women.

Definitions are now irrelevant because they can become whatever someone has in their head, and apparently you need to grow up if you don’t bow to this insanity. — John Mason (@LivingGodsTruth) September 8, 2021

Right?

If you don’t buy into the latest insanity YOU’RE the problem.

We are living in such a stupid time.

It’s like saying that a swimming pool can actually become a sea only if you sprinkle some grains of salt on it 😂 — Politically Human (@Politically_hum) September 9, 2021

The redefining language to make a point is too widely accepted. Women are created by God beautifully and uniquely yet society keeps trying to change that uniqueness for the sake of inclusivity. How can society survive with such differing opinions? — Stephen Crane (@Stephen1990) September 8, 2021

Amen.

***

