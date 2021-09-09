https://www.dailywire.com/news/now-its-kids-biden-to-call-for-all-schools-to-test-schoolchildren-for-virus-report

On Thursday, NBC News reported that in addition to the reports that President Biden would mandate all government employees to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, he wants all schools to set up regular testing of children in schools for the coronavirus.

First to @NBCNews:

Biden today will call on ALL SCHOOLS TO SET UP REGULAR TESTING: 1. In April, Congress appropriated $10 billion to states to set up regular school testing.

What are they doing with it?? 2. “the Admin is calling on all schools to set up regular testing in — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) September 9, 2021

their schools for students, teachers and staff consistent with CDC guidance,” the official said. 3. This is ptc important for elementary kids. Important to understand that many schools are NOT DOING THIS. Or they’re doing it wrong. IE only testing symptomatic or only staff. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) September 9, 2021

“In April, the Department of Health and Human Services provided $10 billion in funding to K-12 schools for COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff and students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that screening should be offered to students who have not been fully vaccinated when community transmission is at moderate, substantial, or high levels,” NBC Philadelphia noted.

On August 18, Biden implicitly attacked Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis, saying at a press conference:

Today I’m directing the Secretary of Education, an educator himself, to take additional steps to protect our children. This includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal action, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators. And as I said before, if you aren’t going to fight COVID-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who’s trying. … as we head into the school year, remember this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC says masks are critical, especially for those who are not yet vaccinated like our children under the age of 12.

DeSantis fired back:

So I think the question is, we can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state. And I can tell you, Florida, we’re a free state, people are going to be free to choose, to make their own decisions about themselves, about their families, about their kid’s education, and about putting food on the table. And Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should quote, “get out of the way.” But let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in person education. I’m gonna stand in your way and I’m gonna stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida. So why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you. Thank you.

Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro had some questions for the Biden administration regarding the school testing for children:

And then what’s the quarantine policy? Anyone in contact with a positive test case? Because that ends schooling on Day 1, given the number of kids who will test positive symptomatically. Also, how regular will this testing be? Daily? Weekly? What’s the turnaround time on the tests? How will this be implemented quickly enough to get kids into class? This sounds, frankly, like a logistical nightmare that will not achieve its supposed goal.

What’s the turnaround time on the tests? How will this be implemented quickly enough to get kids into class? This sounds, frankly, like a logistical nightmare that will not achieve its supposed goal. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2021

