https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/breaking-wh-says-they-can-force-private-companies-to-mandate-vaccines/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

REPORTER: “Can the Department of Labor or anybody else compel major employers, the large employers, to force the vaccine mandates on their employees?” PSAKI: “Yes. Stay tuned.” pic.twitter.com/gBQvOh5HLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

