Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats, Planned Parenthood say reproductive health care is on 2022 ballot Ocasio-Cortez slams Texas governor’s ‘deep ignorance’ on abortion Biden pushes agenda while touring Ida disaster areas MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday fired back after Sarah Palin labeled her a “fake feminist,” quipping “Call 1-800 CRY NOW.”

During an interview with Fox News, the former Alaskan governor dubbed Ocasio-Cortez a “fake feminist” after the New York Democrat said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottHarris assails Texas governor over abortion comments Texas lawmakers to consider vaccine mandates, redistricting in special session Abbott says Texas will ‘eliminate all rapists’ in defending abortion bill MORE (R) didn’t understand a “menstruating person’s body” while criticizing the state’s abortion ban during an interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“Wow, AOC she’s really milking this, isn’t she?” Palin said. “She’s such a fake feminist that she would bring up an issue like this and try to use it to make some kind of political point.”

I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

Palin further said that Ocasio-Cortez should be “embarrassed” for her comments.

“She’s so off base politically, but even off base in the analogy or whatever it is that she’s throwing out there. She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her,” Palin said.

The progressive lawmaker responded on Twitter by posting a 15-second video, which she said was a “special hotline” for Palin.

“Does my existence make you mad? Does the fact that yes, I am a mouthpiece for the people of New York’s 14th Congressional District upset you?” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.

“Well, I have help for you. Call 1-800- CRY NOW. That’s 1-800 CRY NOW,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez further said she set up a website to raise funds for abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas, which had already raised over $250,000.

We’ve raised over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers so far. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

The Texas legislation went into effect last week, which bans abortions as early as six weeks, before many women even know they’re pregnant. It also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers if they believe they are in violation of the law.

The law doesn’t provide an exception for rape or incest, but Abbott fired back Thursday by saying that rape victims can still get an abortion before a fetal heartbeat is detected, and that the state will work to “eliminate all rapists.”

Ocasio-Cortez told Cooper that Abbott was speaking from “deep ignorance.”

“He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance … and it’s not just ignorance, it’s ignorance that is hurting people across this country,” she said.

