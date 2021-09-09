https://www.dailywire.com/news/ohio-state-university-paid-white-fragility-author-robin-diangelo-12k-for-virtual-keynote-speech

Robin DiAngelo, who has made a fortune for telling white people they’re racist no matter how “woke” they are, received $12,000 from taxpayers to deliver a keynote address via Zoom to Ohio State University (OSU).

The Federalist reported that DiAngelo, the author of “White Fragility,” a supposedly anti-racist book that peddles critical race theory (CRT), gave the lecture at OSU on March 24, months before she released her latest book on the subject, which bombed. DiAngelo provided the keynote address to OSU’s 22nd Annual President and Provost’s Diversity Lecture & Cultural Arts Series. Her speech was delivered over Zoom and was free and open to the public.

The Federalist exclusively obtained the contract OSU signed to have DiAngelo speak, and university spokesman Benjamin Johnson told the outlet that DiAngelo was the only speaker at the event. The contract outlined two “primary frameworks” that would be used in DiAngelo’s keynote. As the Federalist described:

Her first framework, titled “Seeing the Racial Water,” is characterized as DiAngelo’s way to “explain what makes racism so hard for White people to see, and identify common White racial patterns that prevent us from moving towards greater racial equity.” “Weaving information, analysis, stories, images, and familiar examples, she provides the framework needed to develop white racial literacy,” the framework states. “Although the focus is on white racial identity development, people of color may also find the analysis valuable as it is one that is rarely affirmed or provided in mainstream society.” Framework two, “White Fragility,” centers on her notion that whites “maintain control” over society and live in insulated environments that make them lack a “racial stamina.” The author says white people claim to be “misunderstood” and when racially threatened try to “reinstate white racial equilibrium and maintain control” of society.

National Association of Scholars president Peter Wood explained to the Federalist that DiAngelo’s books may receive praise from academics, but they are not of academic value.

“Her three books on the topic are fatuous and rather silly diatribes, but they have made her famous and, it seems, wealthy,” Wood told the outlet. “DiAngelo’s words to the students of Ohio State are guaranteed as worthless and a waste of public resources. Her $12,000 speaker fee at OSU is, in effect, a tribute paid by the taxpayers of Ohio to a race-hustling propagandist.”

As The Daily Wire reported in July, DiAngelo’s third book, “Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm,” made the New York Times best sellers list even though it sold just 3,500 copies its first week. It sold fewer copies than a book from The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, though his book predictably didn’t make the Times’ list.

Journalist Matt Taibbi scorched the new book, calling it “unreadable and morally disgusting.”

“Instead of trying to amp down her racial anxiety out of basic decency, this author fed hers steroids and protein shakes, growing it to brontosaurus size before dressing it in neon diapers and parading it across America for years in a juggernaut of cringe that’s already secured a place as one of the great carnival grifts of all time. Nice Racism, the rare book that’s unreadable and morally disgusting but somehow also important, is the latest stop on the tour,” Taibbi wrote.

