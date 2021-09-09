https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/once-again-president-biden-is-tougher-on-republican-governors-than-he-is-with-the-taliban/

After botching the evacuation of Afghanistan and leaving the safe transport of Americans to the airport to the Taliban, the White House described the Taliban as “businesslike and professional.” It’s not that there hasn’t been tough talk from the American government; the United States did express its concern that the new government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan didn’t include any women.

White the Biden administration treats the Taliban like a diplomatic ally, President Biden himself sees Republican governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott as enemies he can simply steamroll using his executive power.

BIDEN: “If these governors won’t help beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.” pic.twitter.com/KBG2fwgQ9v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

Under the Constitutional provision that says “if the states don’t do what I want, I can just force them to do so regardless of my enumerated powers” https://t.co/5kKbyuQb80 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2021

Wasn’t this what they were accusing Trump of doing? — William Copper (@WilliamC0911) September 9, 2021

We’ll use ours to stop you. Please proceed. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 9, 2021

Hey @GovAbbott, let me know if Texit is still a possibility so I know when to book my moving truck. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) September 9, 2021

I think it’s time to consider secession — Bret Moore (@vbretm) September 9, 2021

Sounds like a fumbling attempt to change the narrative from Afghanistan. And inflation. And the border. Rising crime rates. Federal debt overload. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) September 9, 2021

Biden: America’s tinpot dictator. — Chris Yaudas (@ChrisYaudas) September 9, 2021

Not how federalism works — Wade Hull (@WadeHull11) September 9, 2021

He thought he had something with that “talk about bullying in schools” line — Ryan Ingram (@_RyanIngram) September 9, 2021

Ron Desantis living rent free in his head is priceless. — Captain Rhodes (@projectMayhem70) September 9, 2021

Imagine any other president saying such words – at any point in history. Be honest. Not a good choice of phrase. — Tim Joseph (@ActuallyTimJ) September 9, 2021

Sounds a lot like government overreach. Probably because it is. — Heath Fisackerly (@HeathFisack) September 9, 2021

I’m so thankful Trump was kicked out of office to allow Biden to unify the country. — Turtle (@trltrltrl) September 9, 2021

Sounds like something they’d impeach Trump for thinking of — The Boston Dangler (@riego_phris22) September 9, 2021

Did he just threaten elected officials? Is that on the table now? — Solomon Grundy (@ShuckchumerIII) September 9, 2021

I hope DeSantis’ team is already cutting an ad with this. — SpleegsKeegs (@TheKeggers) September 9, 2021

Grandpa wants a war, well congratulations, he got one. — RIP America 🇺🇸 (@bstreier) September 9, 2021

God help us. Just unreal. — Mike H. (@mkharsh33) September 9, 2021

But the pundits are just loving those “angry dad vibes” he’s giving off.

Related:

Data, and facts, and stats … oh my! COVID fact-thread super INCONVENIENT as Biden prepares to ‘prong’ America with his COVID plan https://t.co/E9sT7XBydj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

