After botching the evacuation of Afghanistan and leaving the safe transport of Americans to the airport to the Taliban, the White House described the Taliban as “businesslike and professional.” It’s not that there hasn’t been tough talk from the American government; the United States did express its concern that the new government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan didn’t include any women.

White the Biden administration treats the Taliban like a diplomatic ally, President Biden himself sees Republican governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott as enemies he can simply steamroll using his executive power.

But the pundits are just loving those “angry dad vibes” he’s giving off.

