The shock jock radio host Howard Stern came unglued this week as he ranted against those who are opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that they are “nutjobs” who are trampling on his “freedom to live.”

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern said on his SiriusXM show, according to The Hill.

“As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine,” he added.

Opponents of the COVID-19 vaccine have argued that people should not be forced to get the shot, as this is a matter of personal freedom. This did not sit well with Stern, however.

“F— them. F— their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said. “I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit.”

“The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up,” he added, dubbing anti-vaccine Americans as “imbeciles.”

“So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of a mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital,’” Stern continued. “Go f— yourself. You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”

Not stopping there, Stern went on to rant against former President Donald Trump, with who he was once personal friends. However, Stern turned on Trump in the 2016 election and supported his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“We have a system, as [former] President Trump said, the system is rigged. And he’s right. It is rigged — except it’s rigged for assholes,” Stern said. “Trump got to be president, and he lost by 3 million votes.”

“We have a system where the minority is starting to rule the country,” Stern said. “We have places — like shitholes that have like 300,000 people — and they get two senators. The whole thing is wrong. The majority of the people in this country want abortion rights.”

Stern was referring to a recent NBC poll that found that 54% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal. While this is a majority, it certainly is not a big enough one to brag about, Howard.

“I don’t know how much longer people are going to put up with it. I don’t know what the solution is,” Stern concluded. “But we have the minority running the country, not the majority. It’s not good. It’s really getting ugly out there.”

Stern once made headlines for pushing the envelope and going against the grain, but these days, he’s just another liberal sheep who does whatever the government tells him to do.

Sad!

