WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months.

Nancy Pelosi hinted during her weekly press conference Wednesday at extra safety precautions for the Sept. 18 rally by saying: “We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact.”

A security plan that is being finalized calls for a fenced perimeter on the streets immediately surrounding the Capitol building and the Supreme Court, though not around the congressional office buildings nearby.

The Capitol Police formally requested the fence to the board that oversees it, and it is likely to be approved, according to a House Democrat aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about private discussions.

Police continue to track intelligence indicating groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend next week’s rally, which is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of political prisoners who have been charged. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, however, has said he doesn’t expect his membership to attend.

