Despite the MSM efforts, the Biden administration is still in hot water over The Intercept’s story on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments on gain-of-function research to Sen. Rand Paul.

“NEWLY RELEASED documents provide details of US-funded research on..coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology..The Intercept has obtained more than 900 pages of documents detailing..work of..EcoHealth Alliance..at the Chinese lab..”https://t.co/n3OkFAq3kM — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about that today, and Psaki’s response was pretty much as terrible as you’d expect, only actually worse than that:

Jen Psaki confirms that Joe Biden would STILL not fire Dr. Fauci under any circumstance. pic.twitter.com/FAa5MUjVch — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

.@PressSec defends Fauci lying about funding gain-of-function research in China: It was a “different” Coronavirus; “what he said was correct” pic.twitter.com/0YzT3LJxG2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

Come on.

“It was a coronavirus that goes to a different school, you don’t know her” — j cole stan (@DopeyMillenial) September 9, 2021

What BS.

“NIH has refuted the reporting … NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans. A reminder that are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we’re battling …” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

cont’d: “And the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus sequences published from that work NIH supported were not Covid — the strain, the Covid 2 strain. So what he said was correct.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

Good Lord, Jen.

Fauci’s exact quote regarding GOF was “that categorically was not done.” https://t.co/txvVDHVz1N — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 9, 2021

Not a good look, guys.

See? “Well if I had said we did GOF research on another virus but not this one, it would harm my credibility. Better just deny it categorically.” https://t.co/iDElhBfoHN — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 9, 2021

Oof.

One hell of a tight needle she’s trying to thread here — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) September 9, 2021

She’s implying gain of function was probably done on other strains, but not this exact strain ergo Fauci is honest — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) September 9, 2021

What the hell would Jen Psaki know about honesty?

Some experts would seem to disagree https://t.co/7YsGH0dDcI https://t.co/BSntLwCXVt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 9, 2021

Maybe Jen should consult the actual experts before defending the fake ones.

