Daryabi told the BBC he fell unconscious after the beating and approximately two hours later, he had been let go.

“I could barely walk but they were telling us to walk quickly. I was in very bad pain,” he commented.

Naqdi said he asked the reason for the beating and was told “You are lucky you weren’t beheaded.”

According to AFP, the Taliban claimed it would adhere to press freedoms even though journalists were being harassed while covering protests in areas across the country.

“In recent days, dozens of journalists have reported being beaten, detained or prevented from covering the protests, a show of resistance unthinkable under the Taliban’s last regime in the 1990s. Most are Afghan journalists, whom the Taliban harass more than the foreign media,” the outlet said.

This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concern regarding the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, describing it as not “inclusive” enough.

“We’re assessing the announcement but despite professing that a new government would be inclusive, the announced list of names consist exclusively of individuals or members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women,” Blinken said during a news conference at Ramstein Airbase in Germany.

