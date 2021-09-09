http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oZuC0vnDlcU/

Topline

North Korea celebrated its 73rd national day with a night-time military parade in the early hours of Thursday with several rows of personnel marching in orange hazmat suits, photos published by the state-run media showed, a move that apparently attempts to show the country’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic a week after it rejected 3 million doses of foreign-made vaccines.

Key Facts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the event, which took place around midnight local time on Thursday in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square, Reuters reported citing the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photos of the parade published by the state-controlled media showed several rows of personnel marching in orange hazmat suit alongside soldiers armed with rifles and rocket launchers. Reports make no mention of Kim delivering a speech at the event or the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles that were unveiled to the world for the first time last year.

Crucial Quote

KCNA identified the hazmat suit-clad people as columns of emergency epidemic prevention and health ministry personnel who were marching to “display the advantages of the socialist system all over the world, while firmly protecting the security of the country and its people from the worldwide pandemic.”

Key Background

According to the World Health Organisation’s tracker, North Korea has not reported a single Covid-19 case until now. But experts widely doubt Pyongyang’s claim, pointing to its poor healthcare infrastructure and its porous northern border with China—its key economic and political ally. Last week, North Korea turned down almost three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines offered to it by the UN-backed Covax initiative. A UN spokesperson said that officials in Pyongyang had asked the Chinese-made Sinovac shots to be redirected to other harder hit nations in view of the global vaccine shortage. In July, the country rejected shipments of around two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine citing concerns about potential side effects.

Further Reading

