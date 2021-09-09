https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/poll-finds-majority-americans-say-bidens-handling-afghan-exit-make-terror-attack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group shows two key sentiments among the American electorate in the aftermath of the withdrawal effort from Afghanistan: Most believe the Biden administration’s withdrawal from the region have increased the likelihood America will be the victim of “another 9/11 style terror attack,” and the majority believe the administration is ill-suited to lead the country.

In a breakdown of the numbers in the poll, done in conjunction with Convention of States Action, 56.8% of American voters say the Afghan withdrawal has increased the likelihood of a serious terror event — 41.9% of voters say the president’s actions make it “much more likely.” Just 19.5% believe the way the withdrawal was handled makes a terror attack less likely, and 23.8% of Americans says the withdrawal will not have an effect on the likelihood of another attack.

Second, 55.6% of American voters say that based on the president’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis, they are not confident that this administration has the capability to lead the country. Just under 44% of American voters disagree, saying the handling of the Afghan issue encourages confidence in the administration, but Biden still finds himself underwater among the general voter base, in addition to key Democratic constituencies, including women.

Mark Meckler, the president of Convention of States Action, believes the second figure is the more significant one in terms of Americans’ long-term view of Biden’s ability to lead.

“The deeper issue this reveals is the utter lack of confidence the public now has in the Biden Administration’s ability to lead the country,” Meckler said. “No matter what the issue, the utter incompetence of Afghanistan is dragging his numbers down across the board.”

