President Joe Biden will take part in an event with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday as the Golden State governor stares down the threat of being ousted from office during the state’s gubernatorial recall election.

Biden will appear at the event with Newsom in Long Beach, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also noted that Biden will make stops next week in Boise, Idaho, to visit the National Interagency Fire Center; Sacramento, California, to view wildfire damage; and Denver, Colorado, to take part in a Build Back Better event.

While the president’s in-person campaign appearance will come the day before the Tuesday recall contest, many Californians have already voted.

Every active registered voter is supposed to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the contest.

“According to Political Data, Inc., which provides election data, nearly a third of the electorate had voted as of Thursday morning,” the New York Times reported.

Republican candidate Larry Elder tweeted that he “voted early in person” on Wednesday. While polling indicates that Newsom will likely weather the recall and remain in office, polling also has Elder as the top contender to replace Newsom should the governor be ejected from office.

On the ballot, voters will indicate whether or not Newsom should be recalled. They will also indicate which candidate they want to replace the governor if he is recalled. If a majority of the votes support recalling Newsom, the governor will be ousted from office and the candidate with the most votes will become the new governor and serve out the remainder of Newsom’s term, which ends Jan. 2, 2023.

California voters successfully recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Biden has already publicly backed Newsom, as have other high-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama who appeared in an ad supporting the Golden State governor.

Left-wing billionaire George Soros recently donated another $500,000 to the “Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom” organization, which was in addition to another half million dollars that he had previously provided, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, one of George Soros’s children, Alexander Soros, tweeted a photo of himself, his father, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), along with the message, “In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend.”

