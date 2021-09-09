https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/president-biden-wont-be-giving-a-live-speech-on-the-20th-anniversary-of-9-11-hell-post-a-video-instead/

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and we’re learning from Jen Psaki that Biden will not be delivering live remarks that day, but we can expect a video.

Jen Psaki confirms Joe Biden will not deliver a live speech on 20th anniversary of 9/11. “You will hear from him in the form of a video in advance — or if that will be available that day, I should say.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 9, 2021

He wouldn’t have to take questions and he could just read from a teleprompter, so why not?

Gonna see more of this. Video edits and multiple takes as he stumbles through reading the script. All of this is completely normal. — Joe Hackett (@josehackett) September 9, 2021

That’s because he’d get unceremoniously booed off stage at Ground Zero if he were to show up. — eric fultz (@ericdfultz) September 9, 2021

They don’t want to risk the optics of organized veterans protesting; actually shouting down any live speech. That recorded would be an optics disaster.

I suspect a good portion of any crowd showing up in front of him would boo. — 6catsNcounting (@HeroineRipley) September 9, 2021

They don’t want him there anyway — Caryn ✝️☮🇺🇸 (@onlymytruths) September 9, 2021

Ah, the old stay hidden tactic. Remember in the early days of the pandemic when Trump was in front of the media every single day. Say what you want about him, but I’ll take a leader that actually is seen and isn’t scared of being in public. — AJ Smith (@aj453016) September 9, 2021

Bummer. I was looking forward to hearing more stories about Beau. — T-Bone’s cousin Corn Pop (@LibStinky) September 9, 2021

lol, he’s too senile to deliver live remarks. — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@schwingcat) September 9, 2021

Are they concerned he’ll go off script and declare the Japanese will regret carrying out the attack? — Greg (@Gregwithoneg) September 9, 2021

Afraid he might wish everyone a Merry Christmas I guess. But let’s face it. No one wants him involved in any 9/11 remembrance — Don’t ask. I’m not supposed to take any questions. (@PeterDeGiglio) September 9, 2021

Doesn’t want the world to see him try to read a teleprompter live. Because he’ll likely say something ultra offensive. — Ross Schumann for Midland City Council (@RossSchumann) September 9, 2021

Is that so you can edit out his ramblings or when he loses the battle with the teleprompter? — Big and Bright Podcast (@BigandBrightPod) September 9, 2021

Can’t wait to not watch — GlenA (@MrGrumpfish85) September 9, 2021

Anyone else think this is extremely disrespectful? — Frank DeGarcia (@FrankDeGarcia) September 9, 2021

How long are the smoke and mirrors gonna last with this guy? They’ll never admit he’s not mentally fit to give a live speech. — VeniceOriginal84 (@kwameZnkrumah) September 9, 2021

Most popular president in American history. — Chris James LLC (@CJTalksFunny) September 9, 2021

Biden’s firmware update must be scheduled for that day. — Jonathan (@GI_Jon0131) September 9, 2021

Damn. I get it-he sucks. But to literally “phone it in” on the twentieth anniversary is pretty shitty. — Sarah (@longeliner312) September 9, 2021

I mean, it IS a weekend. Can’t interfere with Delaware. — Bettychand (@Bettychand) September 9, 2021

If the Afghani withdrawal hadn’t been a complete disaster, there would have been a huge speech on 9/11. This just confirms how bad it was and they know it. — Humanity’s Worst Typist (@jgkight61) September 9, 2021

Make no mistake. He was fully planning on a big celebratory speech until Amateur Hour in Kabul unfolded. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) September 9, 2021

Truth.

Related:

The White House has cleaned up Biden’s stats mistake from his speech on Afghanistan https://t.co/ncx5oSJw7m — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

