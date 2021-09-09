https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/president-biden-wont-be-giving-a-live-speech-on-the-20th-anniversary-of-9-11-hell-post-a-video-instead/

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and we’re learning from Jen Psaki that Biden will not be delivering live remarks that day, but we can expect a video.

He wouldn’t have to take questions and he could just read from a teleprompter, so why not?

Truth.

