White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the administration’s new plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic could potentially impact American’s daily life depending on whether or not they are vaccinated.

“I wanted to follow up on the President’s speech tomorrow. You mentioned schools and private sectors as two areas of focus but you’ve also been very, you know, firm in maintaining independence between the federal government and what schools and the private sector does,” a reporter said during the press briefing. “So, tomorrow, should we just anticipate the President to say much of what he’s already said to urge those entities to take action? Or will there be something new that’s actionable?”

“There will be new steps the President announces tomorrow,” Psaki responded. “Absolutely.”

“And will any of those new steps influence the average American’s day-to-day life?” the reporter asked. “Should we expect any new mitigation recommendations, as an example?”

“It depends on if you’re vaccinated or not,” Psaki responded. “There are — there are six new — there are six steps the President is announcing. There will be new components, as I noted and you noted. Some of that will be related to access to testing. Some will be related to mandates. Some will be related to how we ensure kids are protected in schools. And we’ll have more — we’ll preview more tomorrow as all the pieces are finalized. But there will be new components that, sure, will of course impact people across the country. But we’re also all working together to get the virus under control, to return to our normal lives. And I know many people, I’m sure, are looking forward to hearing what the President has to say.”

WATCH:

Psaki tells @weijia that Biden will announce six “new steps” in the COVID response on Thursday, including measures related to mandates and protecting children in schools Should Americans expect new mitigation recommendations? Psaki: “It depends on if you’re vaccinated or not” pic.twitter.com/t0dsf8cWCU — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: Thanks, Jen. I wanted to follow up on the President’s speech tomorrow. MS. PSAKI: Sure. REPORTER: You mentioned schools and private sectors as two areas of focus — MS. PSAKI: Mm-hmm. REPORTER: — but you’ve also been very, you know, firm in maintaining independence between the federal government and what schools and the private sector does. So, tomorrow, should we just anticipate the President to say much of what he’s already said to urge those entities to take action? Or will there be something new that’s actionable? MS. PSAKI: There will be new steps the President announces tomorrow. Absolutely. REPORTER: And will any of those new steps influence the average American’s day-to-day life? Should we expect any new mitigation recommendations, as an example? MS. PSAKI: It depends on if you’re vaccinated or not. Go ahead. REPORTER: So, it’s possible that there’s something new? MS. PSAKI: There are — there are six new — there are six steps the President is announcing. There will be new components, as I noted and you noted. Some of that will be related to access to testing. Some will be related to mandates. Some will be related to how we ensure kids are protected in schools. And we’ll have more — we’ll preview more tomorrow as all the pieces are finalized. But there will be new components that, sure, will of course impact people across the country. But we’re also all working together to get the virus under control, to return to our normal lives. And I know many people, I’m sure, are looking forward to hearing what the President has to say.

