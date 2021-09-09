http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2uDXqXbGi3s/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the fact that “some people may not have decided to depart Afghanistan yet” is one reason for the “broad range” of numbers of Americans still in Afghanistan.

Psaki stated, “I expect we’ll continue to have updated numbers later today, in the days ahead. As of yesterday, and I can tell you, and the State Department really has the most updated ones, it was around 100. What’s important to remember here, and I know this is confusing for people who are watching — but — at times — is that some people may not have decided to depart Afghanistan yet, even today. They may be dual citizens. We want to leave the door open that if they decide a week from now, three months from now, they can depart. So, that’s one of the reasons these numbers have a broad range. Because we may be in touch with people who say, I have not decided yet, but talk to me in a week. And we want to leave the door open to that. But it’s right around 100 right now, and we’re working to get all of those American citizens who want to depart out of the country, as well as legal permanent residents and other key partners.”

