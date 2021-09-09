https://mediarightnews.com/boebert-slams-open-borders-pelosi-after-she-hints-that-security-fence-will-go-back-up-around-u-s-capitol-for-sept-18-rally/

Though no specific measures have been announced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hinted during her weekly press conference that there would extra safety precautions in place for a Sept. 18 “Justice for J6” rally.

“We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact,” Pelosi stated in response to a question about whether there were plans to re-erect the security fence that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months earlier this year.

U.S. House Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) slammed Pelosi and took her non-denial as an admission that the fence will be re-erected.

“Open Borders Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to put the Capitol Fence back up. Nothing says ‘The People’s House’ quite like razor wire,” Boebert declared in a tweet.

Open Borders Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to put the Capitol Fence back up. Nothing says “The People’s House” quite like razor wire. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 9, 2021

The AP reported:

Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

In an interview Wednesday, the district’s Democratic representative, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, said she had not yet been briefed on the security plans, but understood if the fence needs to be reinstalled as a precaution ahead of the upcoming rally.

“I would hope that we wouldn’t have to fence in the Capitol every time there’s a demonstration,” Norton said. But she added, “If they go with the fence, I’m not going to criticize them.”

Norton suggested that in the aftermath of Jan. 6 there would be more robust security preparations ahead of this rally out of an abundance of caution — even though it is scheduled for a Saturday before the House returns to session, a typically sleepy summertime afternoon when few lawmakers or staff would be at work.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the fence go up,” she said. “The preparations are certainly going to be more than they were on Jan. 6.”

Conservative Steve Ferguson summed up the thoughts of many on the potential move in a tweet where he said, “A fence is going up around the Capitol again. This is what illegitimate regimes do.”

A fence is going up around the Capitol again. This is what illegitimate regimes do — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) September 9, 2021