A new report from the Foundation for Defending Democracies (FDD) Long War Journal highlighted approximately two dozen terrorists and extremist-linked individuals that are now in senior positions in the Taliban’s government.

The report comes as the Biden administration has continued to face intense backlash over its debacle in Afghanistan, which culminated in 13 U.S. troops being killed in a suicide bombing and hundreds of Americans being abandoned in a nation now effectively controlled by terrorists.

Nine of the top individuals highlighted by the Long War Journal’s report include:

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is the current “Emir of the Faithful,” or top leader of the Taliban. He has served as the Taliban’s emir since 2016. At some point during the jihad against the Soviets, Akhundzada reportedly fought within the ranks of the Hezb-e-Islami group led by the mujahideen commander Yunus Khalis. After the Taliban took over most of Afghanistan, ruling from 1996 to 2001, Akhundzada was a religious scholar, judge and head of the judiciary branch. As the top judicial figure, Akhundzada issued fatwas, or religious decrees, justifying all aspects of the Taliban’s operations, including suicide attacks. His son, Hafiz Abdul Rahman, killed himself in a suicide attack against Afghan forces in Helmand province in 2017. Ayman al Zawahiri, the head of al Qaeda, swore allegiance to Akhundzada in 2016. The Taliban’s “Emir of the Faithful” has never disavowed Zawahiri’s oath.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the development during a press conference on Wednesday, which comes after the administration repeatedly said they were hoping the Taliban would be “inclusive” and include women in their government.

When asked if Biden thought he foreign policy moves were a success, Psaki did not answer the question, and instead claimed that the administration does not view the Taliban as “respected and valued members of the global community.”

Four of the five extremists that were released by Democrat President Barack Obama in exchange for Bowe Bergdahl, who has been labeled as a “traitor,” are now in senior positions in the Taliban’s government.

The Long War Journal highlighted the four extremists:

Abdul Haq Wasiq is the acting director of intelligence. Wasiq was the deputy minister of security (intelligence) during the Taliban’s first regime. He was sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council in Jan. 2001. The U.N. reported that Wasiq was a “local commander” in Nimroz and Kandahar provinces before being promoted to deputy director general of intelligence prior to 9/11. In that capacity, according to the U.N., Wasiq “was in charge of handling relations with al Qaeda-related foreign fighters and their training camps in Afghanistan.” Wasiq’s al Qaeda ties were also documented by JTF-GTMO’s analysts. U.S. military-intelligence officials found that Wasiq “utilized his office to support al Qaeda and to assist Taliban personnel elude capture” in late 2001. Wasiq also “arranged for al Qaeda personnel to train Taliban intelligence staff in intelligence methods.”

