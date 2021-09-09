https://noqreport.com/2021/09/09/breaking-republican-governors-react-to-bidens-federal-vaccine-mandate-by-immediately-threatening-lawsuits/

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered an imperious, tyrannical speech annoucncing the federal vaccine mandates that he was decreeing by executive order.

“In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant,” the AP reported.

“Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives,” the report said. Biden on people who haven’t gotten vaccinated: “We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.” pic.twitter.com/Hj4jnmWpuX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2021 “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

President Biden also specifically threatened resistant Republican governors by saying that would he use his executive powers to “get them out of the way.”

“Let me be blunt,” Biden said. “My plan also takes on elected officials in states that are undermining you in these life-saving actions. Right now local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a […]