President Ronald Reagan represented freedom. He brought down the Berlin Wall, demolished the Soviet Union, and expanded liberties for American citizens. But the foundation built to honor him, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, has abandoned the tenets their namesake represents.

Starting on September 11, on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the organization will begin requiring vaccine passports or negative Covid-19 tests no older than three days for anyone wanting to attend events held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley or the Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C.

Technically, the policy starts on September 10, but that’s just to avoid bad optics as the first event this policy would affect isn’t until the following day. According to the VC Star:

To enter an event, attendees must show proof of vaccination – a vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, a digital vaccination record or another type of health care document. They must also provide a photo ID. Children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated persons must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of the event they’re attending. The policy also applies to all speakers, performers and staff. Any attendee who arrives at the event’s check-in without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within the past three days will not be admitted.

Visitors to the library not attending events will not be required to show a vaccine passport, but only because the Foundation does not have authority over it.

“The museum is run by the federal government, and we (the foundation) are not allowed to mandate that requirement,” said Melissa Giller, spokeswoman for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Covid-19 can be deadly for the elderly, but the vaccines have not proven to be effective at preventing its spread. This is just one of the reasons that vaccine mandates and passports make no sense. It’s one thing for those who understand the science and appreciate our freedoms to fight the vaccine-nannies in leftist organizations, but for the Reagan Foundation to adopt the authoritarian policies of useless passports is disconcerting.

Those who believe this policy makes a mockery of the foundation that is supposed to be honoring President Ronald Reagan should contact them to let them know how they feel.

