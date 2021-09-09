https://www.theblaze.com/news/rose-mcgowan-jennifer-newsom-harvey-weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan accused Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, on Thursday of trying to bribe her into silence regarding allegations against convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan, who was among the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual crimes, told BlazeTV host Dave Rubin on Thursday that Newsom reached out to her six months before the publication of a New York Times exposé on Weinstein purportedly seeking to bury the story.

The Times article, which McGowan was involved in setting up, would precipitate the downfall of the disgraced former Hollywood mogul, who is now imprisoned for rape.

“She called me and she set up a meeting with me to meet her somewhere in Brentwood [California],” McGowan told Rubin. “And I actually went, and I got like very creeped out and I saw her sitting where I was supposed to meet her. And I looked at her and I turned around and went back into my car and drove away.”

“She called me on behalf of a Theranos board member — longtime lawyer of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Weinstein — one David Boies,” the actress claimed. “So this woman I don’t know, some blonde lady with the last name Newsom, cold calls me and [says], ‘David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.”

Boies, chairman of the Boies Schiller Flexner law firm, represented Weinstein during his criminal trial. The New York Times reported in 2018 that it fired Boies’ firm “after learning that he had been personally involved in an undercover operation to smear Mr. Weinstein’s victims and deceive Times reporters.”

TheBlaze reached out to Jennifer Seibel Newsom and David Boies for comment prior to the publication of this story, but has not yet received a response.

Interestingly, Newsom, who is a filmmaker and writer, published a column on the Huffington Post one day after the Times story broke expressing belief in the victims’ claims and alleging her own inappropriate experience with Weinstein.

“Based on my years in the industry and unfortunately, my own personal experience with Harvey Weinstein, I can tell you that I believe every single word that was written in the extremely disturbing, but not all that shocking, New York Times piece published yesterday,” she wrote.

“Not all that shocking because very similar things happened to me. I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

In her interview with Rubin, McGowan did not specify what motive Newsom had for allegedly attempting to silence the allegations against Weinstein. It’s peculiar that Newsom, who considers herself a victim of Weinstein, would want to bury allegations against him.

