A message for @gavinnewsom @JenSiebelNewsom @TheDemocrats We are done with your lies. For all good, honest people of California the time is now. GET HIM OUT. #recall pic.twitter.com/h9BSnoo7yl
— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 9, 2021
Democrats tried to buy her silence to get Harvey Weinstein off the hook.
“David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy…”@rosemcgowan tells me that Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer called her on behalf of Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer six months before the Weinstein scandal broke to make the story go away. pic.twitter.com/IG99Pb6tvl
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021